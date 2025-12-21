Maharashtra's Fake GST Firms Under Scrutiny

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against four individuals accused of forming fraudulent GST-registered firms, allegedly swindling Rs 22.06 crore in input tax credits.

The case emerged following a complaint by the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department, prompting police action in Kalyan. Suspects include Nikhil Gaikwad of Dynamic Enterprises, Noor Mohammad Vasim Pinjari, Navnath Sukrya Gharat, and a person known as Sarfaraj.

From April to August, the accused allegedly submitted false documents to claim government registrations under the GST Act, ultimately forming eight fictitious companies. They now face charges including organised crime, cheating, and breaches under the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Authorities have yet to make arrests.