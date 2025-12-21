Police Uncover Illicit Telescope, Apprehend Local Man in Surprising Swoop

In an unexpected turn of events, the police found a Chinese-manufactured telescope, designed to be mounted on weapons, during an operation in Sidhra. Authorities quickly moved to engage with the child's family, who claimed the boy stumbled upon it in local trash. This revelation has prompted further investigation, involving the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Amid the search efforts, police assured residents to remain at ease, stressing the situation is under control. The retrieved equipment has raised concerns, emphasizing the ongoing scrutiny required to address such emerging issues.

In another striking development, Tanvir Ahmad, associated with a suspicious Pakistani phone number, was detained in Samba's Diani village. Originating from Anantnag, Ahmad's capture coincided with heightened regional alert, sparking a deeper probe into cross-border connections.

