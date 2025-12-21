Left Menu

Tragic Bus Overturns Mar Odisha Picnics

A fatal accident in Odisha resulted in one death and 21 injuries as two buses carrying picnickers overturned. The first incident in Ganjam district claimed one life and injured 15; the second in Gajapati district injured six. Emergency services promptly attended to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic turn of events unfolded in Odisha on Sunday when two buses carrying picnickers overturned, leading to one fatality and injuries to 21 others, officials reported.

The first incident occurred near Barihapathara under the Jarada police station limits in Ganjam district. The victim, Ratna Bisoyi, 45, was among the 40 school employees traveling from Berhampur to a picnic spot. The bus accident left 15 others injured. Five critically injured passengers were rushed to MKCG Medical College, while others received treatment at Patrapur Hospital.

In another mishap, six individuals were hurt when their bus overturned near Badamansing under Garabandh police station limits in Gajapati district. All injured picnickers, heading from Dhenkanal and Khurda towards Mahendragiri, were treated at a hospital in Paralakhemundi and subsequently discharged, according to the police.

