Tragic Bus Overturns Mar Odisha Picnics

A tragic turn of events unfolded in Odisha on Sunday when two buses carrying picnickers overturned, leading to one fatality and injuries to 21 others, officials reported.

The first incident occurred near Barihapathara under the Jarada police station limits in Ganjam district. The victim, Ratna Bisoyi, 45, was among the 40 school employees traveling from Berhampur to a picnic spot. The bus accident left 15 others injured. Five critically injured passengers were rushed to MKCG Medical College, while others received treatment at Patrapur Hospital.

In another mishap, six individuals were hurt when their bus overturned near Badamansing under Garabandh police station limits in Gajapati district. All injured picnickers, heading from Dhenkanal and Khurda towards Mahendragiri, were treated at a hospital in Paralakhemundi and subsequently discharged, according to the police.