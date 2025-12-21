Historic Arrival: First FCI Freight Train Links Kashmir to National Network

In a historic development, the Food Corporation of India's first-ever foodgrain freight train successfully reached the Anantnag Goods Terminal in Kashmir on Sunday. This marks the formal integration of the region into the national freight rail network.

The freight rake, loaded with approximately 1,384 tonnes of food grains, departed from Ajitwal Railway Station and arrived at its destination, a significant milestone celebrated by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Sinha recognized this achievement as a dream realized for connecting Kashmir to the broader national network.

This development is poised to ensure a steady and efficient supply of foodgrains to the Valley, particularly benefiting remote areas. It will improve the reliability and cost-efficiency of transportation while fostering local market growth and logistic opportunities, as stated by a Northern Railway spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)