Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of clinching their first Ranji Trophy title in a historic win against Karnataka. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, present at the KSCA Cricket Ground, hailed it as a defining moment for the region's cricket and cheered the team as they edged closer to victory.

Updated: 28-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is set to make history as it inches towards its first Ranji Trophy title, marking a pivotal moment for cricket in the region. On the fifth day of the final against Karnataka, the team maintained its dominant stance, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah present to cheer on the players at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

Abdullah, accompanied by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association, stated, "I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition."

With an overall lead surpassing 600, J&K is poised to secure victory on the basis of their first-innings advantage. This anticipated triumph will mark an unprecedented achievement in the cricketing history of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

