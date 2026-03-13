Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Bryansk Missile Strike

In a move likely to heighten international tensions, Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the British and French ambassadors on Friday to protest the use of Stormshadow/Scalp cruise missiles in a recent attack on Bryansk. The strike, which occurred on Tuesday, led to multiple civilian casualties.

The envoys, Nigel Casey from the UK and Nicolas de Riviere from France, were presented with a formal protest against the March 10 attack by Ukrainian forces. Russia attributes the attack to British and French technical and intelligence support, branding it as a cross-border 'terrorist' assault.

Moscow's condemnation extended to a warning that continued involvement of these European nations in Ukraine's military efforts would make them responsible for the resulting escalation of conflict. As tensions continue to rise, Russia demands a public condemnation of the attack from the UK and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)