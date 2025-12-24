India's Space Milestone: Heaviest Satellite Ever Launched

In a landmark feat for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest satellite yet. The BlueBird Block-2, developed by the United States' AST SpaceMobile, was deployed in orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch, which took place at 8:55 AM IST, underscores India's growing prowess in the space sector, enhancing confidence in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Director A Rajarajan of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre emphasized the significance of launching such a weighty satellite using ISRO's indigenous launcher, highlighting the nation's technical capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the mission's success, terming it a proud moment for India's space journey. The deployment of BlueBird Block-2 not only augments India's heavy-lift launch capacity but also strengthens its foothold in the global commercial launch market, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

