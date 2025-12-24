Left Menu

India's Space Milestone: Heaviest Satellite Ever Launched

India successfully launched its heaviest satellite, BlueBird Block-2, marking a significant achievement for ISRO. This launch boosts confidence in the Gaganyaan mission and reinforces India's heavy-lift capabilities. The satellite's deployment signifies India's growing presence in the global commercial space market, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:31 IST
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director, A Rajarajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark feat for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest satellite yet. The BlueBird Block-2, developed by the United States' AST SpaceMobile, was deployed in orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch, which took place at 8:55 AM IST, underscores India's growing prowess in the space sector, enhancing confidence in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Director A Rajarajan of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre emphasized the significance of launching such a weighty satellite using ISRO's indigenous launcher, highlighting the nation's technical capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the mission's success, terming it a proud moment for India's space journey. The deployment of BlueBird Block-2 not only augments India's heavy-lift launch capacity but also strengthens its foothold in the global commercial launch market, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

