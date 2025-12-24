India's Space Milestone: Heaviest Satellite Ever Launched
India successfully launched its heaviest satellite, BlueBird Block-2, marking a significant achievement for ISRO. This launch boosts confidence in the Gaganyaan mission and reinforces India's heavy-lift capabilities. The satellite's deployment signifies India's growing presence in the global commercial space market, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
In a landmark feat for India's space endeavors, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest satellite yet. The BlueBird Block-2, developed by the United States' AST SpaceMobile, was deployed in orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The launch, which took place at 8:55 AM IST, underscores India's growing prowess in the space sector, enhancing confidence in the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Director A Rajarajan of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre emphasized the significance of launching such a weighty satellite using ISRO's indigenous launcher, highlighting the nation's technical capabilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the mission's success, terming it a proud moment for India's space journey. The deployment of BlueBird Block-2 not only augments India's heavy-lift launch capacity but also strengthens its foothold in the global commercial launch market, supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
