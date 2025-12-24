SASMOS Delivers First Batch of High-Tech Defense Wiring Harnesses Ahead of Schedule
SASMOS successfully delivers the first lot of 200 advanced wiring harnesses for L&T, marking a key milestone in India's defense manufacturing. Achieved in under five months, these systems exemplify SASMOS's commitment to quality and innovation, bolstering their role as a trusted supplier for global defense OEMs.
SASMOS, based in Bangalore, India, has announced the successful completion and delivery readiness of 200 high-performance wiring harnesses to L&T Precision Engineering & Systems. This achievement, under a multi-year contract, highlights SASMOS's capability to meet complex technological demands for defense and aerospace applications.
In less than five months, SASMOS tackled challenging technological needs, including fiber optic assemblies, marking a significant milestone with its partner L&T in enhancing India's defense manufacturing capabilities. These high-reliability interconnect solutions align with next-generation radar system requirements.
The first batch, produced at SASMOS's advanced Bangalore facility, meets stringent defense-grade standards. Chandrashekar H.G., SASMOS's Chairman & MD, emphasized the milestone reflects their engineering prowess and commitment to India's defense programs, reinforcing SASMOS's role as a premier supplier across global defense sectors.
