The Political Duel Over India's New Employment Act
The BJP has criticized Sonia Gandhi's claims about the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the MGNREGA. The Act has sparked political debate, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of mischaracterizing the legislation and highlighting its potential benefits over the older employment scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act, labeling her objections as political maneuvering based on misrepresentations. The Act, which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has become a point of contention in Indian politics.
The VB-G RAM G Bill received President Droupadi Murmu's approval, transitioning into law after being passed in Parliament amid protests. Sonia Gandhi condemned the replacement of MGNREGA, warning it could have dire repercussions for rural areas. She urged united action to preserve rights protecting rural livelihoods.
In response, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of romanticizing MGNREGA's origins, arguing the new Act strengthens employment guarantees. He defended budget changes as necessary reforms and criticized Gandhi for ignoring significant improvements in rural conditions under existing policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill
Transforming Rural India: VB-G RAM G Scheme Boosts Employment and Development
Empowering Rural India: Gramin Bharat Mahotsav-Bihar Kicks Off
Sonia Gandhi Denounces MGNREGA Repeal as Attack on Rural India
New Employment Guarantee Bill Sparks Political Controversy