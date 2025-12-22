The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act, labeling her objections as political maneuvering based on misrepresentations. The Act, which has replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has become a point of contention in Indian politics.

The VB-G RAM G Bill received President Droupadi Murmu's approval, transitioning into law after being passed in Parliament amid protests. Sonia Gandhi condemned the replacement of MGNREGA, warning it could have dire repercussions for rural areas. She urged united action to preserve rights protecting rural livelihoods.

In response, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of romanticizing MGNREGA's origins, arguing the new Act strengthens employment guarantees. He defended budget changes as necessary reforms and criticized Gandhi for ignoring significant improvements in rural conditions under existing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)