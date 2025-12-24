Corruption Scandal Unravels in Surendranagar: Collector Transferred Amid ED Probe

The Gujarat government has removed Surendranagar district collector Rajendrakumar Patel following a bribery-linked probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving his office.

The probe led to the arrest of deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori after authorities seized Rs 67.50 lakh from his home, allegedly collected as bribes for expedited land-use applications.

The investigation has unearthed a web of systematic corruption and money laundering within the Surendranagar collector's office, prompting administrative changes at the helm.