Left Menu

Global Stocks and AI Frenzy: A High-Stakes Year-End Finale

Global stocks are poised for a record end to 2025 backed by investor optimism over Federal Reserve rate cuts and positive signals from geopolitical talks. AI stocks maintain interest amid the possibility of a bubble, while precious metals experience gains due to economic uncertainties and rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:54 IST
Global Stocks and AI Frenzy: A High-Stakes Year-End Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets are set to close 2025 on an extraordinary high, driven by investor hopes for further rate reductions from the Federal Reserve. The MSCI world equity gauge remained stable during early European trades as the military and geopolitical developments, notably between the U.S. and Ukraine, drew attention.

Investment in AI stocks remains strong, despite potential risks of a market bubble. The allure of these stocks is supported by a generous monetary policy. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold and silver have seen significant increases, buoyed by economic insecurities and hindrances in supply chains.

Geopolitical developments added volatility to the markets on Monday. President Trump confirmed productive talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, hinting at progress towards peace. In Asia, a positive performance in stock markets indicated a focus on AI, overshadowing trade tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia
2
One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real E...

 India
3
Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

 Taiwan
4
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025