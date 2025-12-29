Global Stocks and AI Frenzy: A High-Stakes Year-End Finale

Global financial markets are set to close 2025 on an extraordinary high, driven by investor hopes for further rate reductions from the Federal Reserve. The MSCI world equity gauge remained stable during early European trades as the military and geopolitical developments, notably between the U.S. and Ukraine, drew attention.

Investment in AI stocks remains strong, despite potential risks of a market bubble. The allure of these stocks is supported by a generous monetary policy. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold and silver have seen significant increases, buoyed by economic insecurities and hindrances in supply chains.

Geopolitical developments added volatility to the markets on Monday. President Trump confirmed productive talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, hinting at progress towards peace. In Asia, a positive performance in stock markets indicated a focus on AI, overshadowing trade tariffs.

