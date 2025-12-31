Left Menu

Namotsav Illuminates Modi's Journey: A Vibrant Celebration at Sanskardham

The Hon'ble CM of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, attended the Namotsav event at Sanskardham, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life through vibrant performances and multimedia. With key industry figures in attendance, the event highlighted Sanskardham's commitment to value-based education and its role in shaping responsible global citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:52 IST
Namotsav Illuminates Modi's Journey: A Vibrant Celebration at Sanskardham
Gujarat CM, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Cabinet Ministers, Shri Kanubhai Desai, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, and Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, graced the Namotsav event at Sanskardham, a multifaceted celebration that artistically chronicles the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This vibrant affair was attended by eminent personalities, including Cabinet Ministers and celebrated filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Prominent figures from Gujarat and the Indian film industry, such as actress Namitha Vankawala and National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, were present among the dignitaries. The gathering also included high-ranking state officials and influential leaders reflecting the event's national importance.

Namotsav marked Prime Minister Modi's journey through dynamic performances and art, echoing the Sanskardham values of ethics and national pride. As part of its educational mission, academic institutions at Sanskardham aim to nurture responsible citizens, while NAMTECH pioneers Industry 4.0 transformation within India's ambitious national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Herculean Task: Reviewing Epstein Files

Justice Department's Herculean Task: Reviewing Epstein Files

 Global
2
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
3
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
4
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025