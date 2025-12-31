In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, graced the Namotsav event at Sanskardham, a multifaceted celebration that artistically chronicles the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This vibrant affair was attended by eminent personalities, including Cabinet Ministers and celebrated filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Prominent figures from Gujarat and the Indian film industry, such as actress Namitha Vankawala and National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, were present among the dignitaries. The gathering also included high-ranking state officials and influential leaders reflecting the event's national importance.

Namotsav marked Prime Minister Modi's journey through dynamic performances and art, echoing the Sanskardham values of ethics and national pride. As part of its educational mission, academic institutions at Sanskardham aim to nurture responsible citizens, while NAMTECH pioneers Industry 4.0 transformation within India's ambitious national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)