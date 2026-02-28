Left Menu

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Major airlines worldwide halted flights across the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. Airspace over several Middle Eastern countries was deserted, as evidenced by data from Flightradar24. Airlines, advised by the EU, have listed numerous cancellations, with some lasting until early March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:48 IST
The international aviation sector is facing unprecedented disruptions. Major airlines around the world have grounded flights across the Middle East following a series of strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran. These developments have thrown the region into turmoil, affecting air travel significantly.

Reports show that airspace over countries including Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait, among others, was notably empty on Saturday morning, confirmed by data from flight-tracking service Flightradar24. In light of the military intervention, European Union aviation regulators have recommended that their airlines avoid the affected airspace, prompting widespread flight cancellations.

Airlines such as Aegean, Air France-KLM, British Airways, and Lufthansa were among those that suspended various services to cities like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Dubai. These cancellations, some extending until early March, reflect a cautious approach as regional tensions remain high, with operational safety being a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

