MCG Pitch Debacle: Ashes Test's Short-Lived Drama
The ICC rated the Melbourne pitch used for the Ashes Test as unsatisfactory, giving it one demerit point. The Test witnessed 20 wickets on the first day and was over in two days. Despite England's win, the pitch drew criticism for favoring bowlers, impacting the game and business.
The ICC has officially labeled the Melbourne pitch used during the fourth Ashes Test as 'unsatisfactory.' This rating came after a dramatic match where England claimed victory over Australia within two days, but not without repercussions for the venue.
The match saw a staggering 20 wickets fall on the opening day and concluded with a total of 36 wickets across just 142 overs, raising concerns about the pitch's quality. The game ended before any player could reach a half-century, which contributed to its one demerit point under the ICC's Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.
While England managed their first Test win in Australia since 2011, criticism followed from both captains and officials, impacting the prestige and business related to the Ashes series. Despite this, Australia has already secured the Ashes with a 3–0 lead prior to the Sydney Test.
