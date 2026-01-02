Euro Zone Bond Market Faces New Year Challenges

On Friday, euro zone government bond yields rose slightly with investors bracing for substantial annual debt issuances, spurred by German fiscal policies and geopolitical uncertainties. Subdued trading post-holiday left most 10-year yields in the region 2-3 basis points up.

Germany's Bund yield ticked up just 1 basis point to 2.87%, marking a significant increase from previous years, likely due to the inflation surge of 2022. French and Italian yields showed mixed movements, while UK gilt yields decreased.

Slovenia appointed major banks including Barclays for its upcoming 10-year bond release. With upward borrowing costs anticipated, Germany plans a new 20-year bond, hinting at market changes following Dutch pension reforms. Analysts remain split on ECB rate actions amid persistent economic unpredictabilities.