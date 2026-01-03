AM International's Strategic Expansion and Resilience in the Chemical Industry
AM International, led by founder Ashwin Muthiah, sees the financial year 2026-27 as a key milestone. The company is expanding its chemical and fertiliser businesses, with a focus on capacity growth and sustainability. It emphasizes operational discipline and CSR, particularly in healthcare and sanitation for women and children.
AM International, a diversified firm with interests in fertilisers and petrochemicals, is poised for significant growth in the financial year 2026-27, as per Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah. He emphasized the company's dedication to operational discipline amid a changing economic landscape.
The company is strategically expanding its operations, with plans to increase capacity at its Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals facility and boost propylene glycol production in Tamil Nadu. These moves aim to strengthen supply chains and enhance market competitiveness.
Muthiah underscored the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and highlighted the group's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, focusing on healthcare and sanitation programs aimed at supporting women and children.
