Left Menu

AM International's Strategic Expansion and Resilience in the Chemical Industry

AM International, led by founder Ashwin Muthiah, sees the financial year 2026-27 as a key milestone. The company is expanding its chemical and fertiliser businesses, with a focus on capacity growth and sustainability. It emphasizes operational discipline and CSR, particularly in healthcare and sanitation for women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:52 IST
AM International's Strategic Expansion and Resilience in the Chemical Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AM International, a diversified firm with interests in fertilisers and petrochemicals, is poised for significant growth in the financial year 2026-27, as per Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah. He emphasized the company's dedication to operational discipline amid a changing economic landscape.

The company is strategically expanding its operations, with plans to increase capacity at its Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals facility and boost propylene glycol production in Tamil Nadu. These moves aim to strengthen supply chains and enhance market competitiveness.

Muthiah underscored the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and highlighted the group's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, focusing on healthcare and sanitation programs aimed at supporting women and children.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

 Germany
2
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians

 India
3
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
4
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026