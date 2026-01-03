Left Menu

AM International: Strengthening Roots and Expanding Horizons

The financial year 2026-27 marks a pivotal moment for AM International. Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah emphasizes operational efficiency and ESG efforts in navigating challenges. Key expansions in production capacities and supply chains are underway, while the AM Foundation continues its CSR initiatives focusing on healthcare and wellness.

Updated: 03-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:47 IST
The financial year 2026-27 is set to be a significant milestone for AM International, a key player in fertilisers, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals in Tamil Nadu. Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah reflected on the past year, highlighting the group's robust resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

Operational discipline through project execution, cost efficiency, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are credited for steering the company confidently through a challenging landscape. This strategically aligned approach ensures the trust of stakeholders and partners remains strong.

Expansions are planned across several sectors, including a substantial increase in production capacity at Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals, which aims to surge output from 75,000 to 275,000 metric tonnes. Concurrently, initiatives through the AM Foundation are focusing on enhancing healthcare and wellness, especially for women and children.

