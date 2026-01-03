Left Menu

Operation Absolute Resolve: Capturing Nicolas Maduro

The United States executed a complex operation named Operation Absolute Resolve to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump approved the mission after months of planning and military buildup in the Caribbean. The operation was successful, with Maduro captured without any U.S. casualties.

In a surprise move early Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the successful capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Dubbed 'Operation Absolute Resolve,' the daring mission reportedly involved elite U.S. troops navigating months of strategic planning and military buildup throughout the Caribbean.

The mission, craftily orchestrated by figures including Trump senior aide Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saw the deployment of over 150 aircraft from 20 bases, marking one of the most intricate U.S. military operations in recent memory. As strikes targeted military assets around Caracas, Special Forces breached Maduro's compound, capturing him without U.S. casualties.

Trump watched in real-time as the events unfolded, sharing his strategic triumph on social media. By morning, he confirmed Maduro was aboard a U.S. naval vessel, handcuffed and in custody, while emphasizing the operation's precision and success.

