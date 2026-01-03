Transforming Baiyappanahalli: A Green Oasis in the Heart of Bengaluru
Karnataka Minister M B Patil announced the development of a 65-acre tree park at Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru, costing Rs 37.75 crore. Set to open in March, it will feature 8,500 trees, convention centres, and a Technology Innovation Museum. The project aims to make it a major green attraction.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking transformation is taking shape at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru, as Minister M B Patil revealed plans for a 65-acre tree park with an estimated budget of Rs 37.75 crore. The park will offer a green sanctuary amidst the city, slated to open its gates to the public by March.
Developed on the grounds of the former New Government Electrical Factory, the park is set to be an oasis of biodiversity, housing 8,500 diverse tree species with no plans to cut any trees. The initiative is phased, with phase 1A scheduled to wrap up in six months, and additional features like convention centres and a multi-level parking facility enhancing the space's appeal.
The vision does not stop at greenery; plans include a state-of-the-art Technology Innovation Museum and sports hub, making it a vibrant part of East Bengaluru. Minister Patil envisions this project as not just a park, but an international landmark, promoting sustainability and community engagement.
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Demands Repeal of VB-G RAM G Act
Devdutt Padikkal Powers Karnataka to Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka CM Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Act
Karnataka Cabinet's Bold Moves: New Park, Rural Employment Law, Super Specialty Hospital
Record-Breaking Triumph: Karnataka's Organ Donation Surge in 2025