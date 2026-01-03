Transforming Baiyappanahalli: A Green Oasis in the Heart of Bengaluru

A groundbreaking transformation is taking shape at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru, as Minister M B Patil revealed plans for a 65-acre tree park with an estimated budget of Rs 37.75 crore. The park will offer a green sanctuary amidst the city, slated to open its gates to the public by March.

Developed on the grounds of the former New Government Electrical Factory, the park is set to be an oasis of biodiversity, housing 8,500 diverse tree species with no plans to cut any trees. The initiative is phased, with phase 1A scheduled to wrap up in six months, and additional features like convention centres and a multi-level parking facility enhancing the space's appeal.

The vision does not stop at greenery; plans include a state-of-the-art Technology Innovation Museum and sports hub, making it a vibrant part of East Bengaluru. Minister Patil envisions this project as not just a park, but an international landmark, promoting sustainability and community engagement.