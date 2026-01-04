Andhra Pradesh: Leading the Charge in India's Investment Landscape

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India's leading investment destination, capturing 25.3% of all proposed investments in the fiscal year 2026's first nine months, according to a Bank of Baroda report. This positions the state ahead of competitors, including Odisha and Maharashtra, indicating a shift in industrial momentum.

The report highlights that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra jointly account for over 50% of India's total proposed capital investment. Nationwide investment announcements have seen an 11.5% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 26.6 lakh crore.

Central to this growth is a policy package focused on capital expenditure and tax reforms, counteracting external economic pressures. Andhra's government credits its investor-friendly policies and infrastructure development for the state's investment appeal, emphasizing sectors such as manufacturing and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)