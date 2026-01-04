Odisha Chief Minister Calls for Driver Training After Tragic 'Ama Bus' Accident

In response to recent fatal accidents caused by state-operated 'Ama Bus', Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grave concern and emphasized the need for driver training. This action follows an incident in which an autorickshaw driver died and two passengers were injured due to a collision with a 'Ama Bus'.

The accident occurred at Rupali Chhak, resulting in the death of Bishnu Patra and injuries to two passengers, including a student. The 'Ama Bus' driver, who fled the scene, has been apprehended. Majhi announced financial aid for the victims and directed the Transport department and CRUT to improve driver skills and mental health.

Public unrest persists as autorickshaw drivers protested at the Ama Bus depot, demanding action. Meanwhile, relief funds have been allocated to the affected families. The chief minister urged ongoing surveillance of bus fitness and driver competency to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)