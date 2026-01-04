Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade
The recent tax hike on tobacco products, alongside a new excise duty structure, is likely to increase illicit cigarette trade and lead to significant tax revenue losses. Experts express concerns that raising tobacco prices could encourage smuggling and illegal trades, hampering revenue generation efforts.
- Country:
- India
An unprecedented hike in tobacco taxes and the introduction of a new excise duty structure are anticipated to escalate illicit cigarette trade and significantly impact tax revenue, experts have revealed. Concerns arise that the government's efforts to curb smoking through increased taxation could inadvertently boost illegal markets.
The finance ministry has amended the Central Excise Act, enforcing a duty ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 cigarettes, depending on their length, effective February 1. This is in addition to a 40% GST, causing a substantial overall tax increase of 60-70%.
Experts, including Think Change Forum's Ranganath Tannir, warn that the anticipated tax hikes from the GST compensation cess transition to excise on demerit goods could lead to increased smuggling of tobacco products. The high cost of legitimate products might divert demand to smuggled and illegal tobacco, undermining government revenues.
ALSO READ
US Coast Guard's Desperate Search in Pacific: Aftermath of Alleged Drug-Smuggling Boat Attacks
Government Announces New Excise Duty and Health Cess on 'Sin Goods'
Government Initiates New Excise Duty and Health Cess on Tobacco and Pan Masala
Gold Smuggling Syndicate Busted at Mumbai Airport
Excise Duty Hike: Cigarette Industry Raises Concerns Over Revenue Neutrality