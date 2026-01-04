Travel Advisory: Flight Disruptions to Socotra

The U.S. Embassy in Yemen issued a stark warning over the weekend, highlighting major disruptions in commercial flights to and from Socotra. The disruptions reportedly include various closures, cancellations, and redirected flights. The embassy cautioned U.S. citizens against any travel to Yemen.

Located in the Indian Ocean, Socotra is a strategic yet remote island currently controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. This council has been at odds with Yemen's Saudi-backed government, particularly in the regions of Hadramout and Al Mahra.

The ongoing clashing governance poses significant travel risks and uncertainties, further complicating the already fragile socio-political landscape in Yemen.