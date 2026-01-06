Turmoil on Socotra: UAE Influence Amid Saudi Rift

Socotra, known for its tranquil beaches and unique flora, is at the center of a geopolitical struggle between UAE and Saudi Arabia. Recent conflict has left 600 tourists stranded on the island after air traffic was halted following a rift between the two Gulf allies.

The UAE had turned this remote Yemeni island into a tourist spot by investing in infrastructure since 2018. However, the UAE's military withdrawal and the deepening Saudi-UAE tensions have made returning home challenging for the tourists present.

As the UAE-backed separatists clash with Saudi-supported Yemeni government forces, the island's critical location in the Gulf of Aden underscores its strategic importance. The unfolding situation highlights the fragile balance of power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)