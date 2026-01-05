Louvre Labor Standoff: Pay and Conditions Under Negotiation
The renowned Louvre museum in Paris faced a delayed opening as staff members met to discuss the continuation of a strike over pay and working conditions. Initially starting in December, the strike was paused on December 19, with a decision to resume action on January 5.
The ongoing dispute underlines the challenges in maintaining operational continuity amidst unresolved labor issues. Management and staff negotiations continue as visitors await resolution.
