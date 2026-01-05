Louvre Labor Standoff: Pay and Conditions Under Negotiation

A strike concerning pay and working conditions at Paris's iconic Louvre museum has caused a delay in its opening hours. Staff convened to deliberate whether to extend the industrial action started last December.

Although museum employees had initially ceased the strike at the end of that month, effective January 5 is a potential resumption.

The ongoing dispute underlines the challenges in maintaining operational continuity amidst unresolved labor issues. Management and staff negotiations continue as visitors await resolution.

