CBI and Interpol Collaborate to Extradite Wanted Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in tandem with INTERPOL, orchestrated the extradition of Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant achievement in international law enforcement cooperation. Yeddula is wanted by Andhra Pradesh police for alleged involvement in several criminal activities, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation.

The successful transfer involved the dedicated efforts of the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi. Yeddula, escorted by Dubai Police, arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where he was formally handed over to Andhra Pradesh authorities.

This operation underscores India's robust international cooperation via INTERPOL, which has facilitated the repatriation of more than 130 fugitives in recent years. INTERPOL's Red Notices serve a crucial role in global law enforcement by tracking and locating wanted criminals, reaffirming CBI's pivotal role as India's National Central Bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)