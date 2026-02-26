Left Menu

CBI and Interpol Collaborate to Extradite Wanted Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

The CBI, in collaboration with INTERPOL and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully extradited Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, a Red Notice subject, from the UAE to India. Yeddula, wanted in Andhra Pradesh for multiple charges, was escorted to Hyderabad by Dubai Police, highlighting the CBI's effective international coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:12 IST
CBI and Interpol Collaborate to Extradite Wanted Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE
Wanted subject Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula (Photo/CBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in tandem with INTERPOL, orchestrated the extradition of Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant achievement in international law enforcement cooperation. Yeddula is wanted by Andhra Pradesh police for alleged involvement in several criminal activities, including cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intimidation.

The successful transfer involved the dedicated efforts of the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI, alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi. Yeddula, escorted by Dubai Police, arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where he was formally handed over to Andhra Pradesh authorities.

This operation underscores India's robust international cooperation via INTERPOL, which has facilitated the repatriation of more than 130 fugitives in recent years. INTERPOL's Red Notices serve a crucial role in global law enforcement by tracking and locating wanted criminals, reaffirming CBI's pivotal role as India's National Central Bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026