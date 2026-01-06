Nippon Steel Gains Full Control of Krosaki Harima Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire the remaining 53.4% stake in Krosaki Harima Corporation. This acquisition will give Nippon Steel complete ownership of the company, aligning with its strategy to consolidate control and enhance its market position.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Nippon Steel Corporation's acquisition of the remaining 53.4% stake in Krosaki Harima Corporation.
With this approval, Nippon Steel will own 100% of Krosaki, enhancing its market control and operations in the refractory products sector.
This acquisition is part of Nippon Steel's strategic plan to consolidate its holdings and strengthen its competitive stance in the steel and refractory industries.
