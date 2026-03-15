Revival of a Campus Fable: 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' Restored

The 1989 comedy film 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation and screened at PVR Plaza. Directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Arundhati Roy, the film recounts the lives of final-year architecture students.

Roy, in attendance during the screening, reflected on the film's celebration of individuality and community spirit, noting its relevance amid the changing cultural landscape. The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan's early career appearance, adding to its historical significance.

Arjun Raina, who played Annie, emphasized how rewatching the film is a 'healing' experience, capturing a cultural essence threatened by time. The film's screening drew laughter and nostalgia, with anecdotes shared about its quirky title and memorable scenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)