Trump's Anticipated Talks: A Shift in U.S.-Iran Relations
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that further discussions concerning Iran are planned for Friday. These remarks were made to reporters as Trump prepared to depart the White House for a trip to Texas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The announcement precedes Trump's departure from the White House as he embarks on a planned visit to Texas.
Details of the talks remain undisclosed, but they indicate a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran.
