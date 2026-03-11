Ensuring LPG Supply and Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Andhra Pradesh's Multifaceted Approach

Amid geopolitical uncertainty, Andhra Pradesh remains confident in its LPG supply. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assures residents of stable stocks and calls for vigilance against blackmarketing. With 1.6 crore domestic and 10 lakh commercial connections, ensuring smooth supply is critical, especially for essential institutions.

The state government has constituted a ministerial committee to monitor the situation continuously alongside a push to market products made by women's self-help groups under the Swayam brand. Naidu highlights the value of strong branding practices, modeling cooperative approaches from successful private entities.

Efforts to clean up urban areas like Kakinada and Samarlakota further encapsulate Naidu's multifaceted strategy, ensuring sanitation alongside robust economic initiatives for Andhra Pradesh, with a special focus on empowering women and safeguarding agricultural markets amid global disruptions.

