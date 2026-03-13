IndiGo Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Jet Fuel Price Surge

IndiGo is set to levy additional fuel charges on both domestic and international flight tickets starting March 14. With this move, the airline seeks to manage the rising operational costs attributed to the soaring jet fuel prices, a consequence of the current West Asia crisis.

The surcharge, which ranges from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300, is aimed at offsetting the significant cost increases faced by the airline. Domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent will face a Rs 425 charge, while Middle East services will incur a Rs 900 charge. Flights to South East Asia, China, and Africa will see a Rs 1,800 surcharge, and European flights will attract Rs 2,300.

IndiGo's decision comes three days after Air India Group announced a similar measure, though IndiGo's cost on domestic flights is notably higher than Air India's Rs 399 surcharge. Other airlines, such as Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have not yet introduced such charges. IndiGo has stated that the measure is necessary, despite the inconvenience, to mitigate operational expense increases amidst geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)