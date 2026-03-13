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IndiGo Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Jet Fuel Price Surge

IndiGo will begin implementing fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on flights from March 14 due to rising jet fuel prices amidst the West Asia crisis. This decision follows a similar announcement by Air India and aims to manage the impact of heightened operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:43 IST
IndiGo Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Jet Fuel Price Surge
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IndiGo is set to levy additional fuel charges on both domestic and international flight tickets starting March 14. With this move, the airline seeks to manage the rising operational costs attributed to the soaring jet fuel prices, a consequence of the current West Asia crisis.

The surcharge, which ranges from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300, is aimed at offsetting the significant cost increases faced by the airline. Domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent will face a Rs 425 charge, while Middle East services will incur a Rs 900 charge. Flights to South East Asia, China, and Africa will see a Rs 1,800 surcharge, and European flights will attract Rs 2,300.

IndiGo's decision comes three days after Air India Group announced a similar measure, though IndiGo's cost on domestic flights is notably higher than Air India's Rs 399 surcharge. Other airlines, such as Akasa Air and SpiceJet, have not yet introduced such charges. IndiGo has stated that the measure is necessary, despite the inconvenience, to mitigate operational expense increases amidst geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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