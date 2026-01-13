Left Menu

Icy Storm Grounds Central European Airports

Adverse weather conditions have forced the closure of Bratislava's airport, while icy conditions have significantly impacted operations at Vienna and Prague airports. The airports have issued advisories through social media, updating travelers about expected delays and operational limitations due to the challenging weather conditions in central Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:09 IST
Icy Storm Grounds Central European Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bratislava's airport temporarily halted operations on Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions. According to the airport's Facebook announcement, services were suspended until 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT).

The freezing weather gripping central Europe also forced the closure of Vienna International Airport until at least 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). In Prague, Vaclav Havel Airport operations were similarly affected, with significant limitations imposed.

The icy conditions have caused widespread disruption, prompting airports to utilize social media platforms to keep travelers informed. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules as these airports navigate through the harsh weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

 United Arab Emirates
2
Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

 India
3
Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

 India
4
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026