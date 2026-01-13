Icy Storm Grounds Central European Airports
Adverse weather conditions have forced the closure of Bratislava's airport, while icy conditions have significantly impacted operations at Vienna and Prague airports. The airports have issued advisories through social media, updating travelers about expected delays and operational limitations due to the challenging weather conditions in central Europe.
Bratislava's airport temporarily halted operations on Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions. According to the airport's Facebook announcement, services were suspended until 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT).
The freezing weather gripping central Europe also forced the closure of Vienna International Airport until at least 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). In Prague, Vaclav Havel Airport operations were similarly affected, with significant limitations imposed.
The icy conditions have caused widespread disruption, prompting airports to utilize social media platforms to keep travelers informed. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules as these airports navigate through the harsh weather.
