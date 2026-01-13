Trump's Tariff Threat: A Shake-Up for India-Iran Trade

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a 25% tariff on nations engaging in trade with Iran, apprehensions are rising among Indian exporters. While the specific impacts remain uncertain, the announcement could potentially deal a blow to Iran's pivotal trading partners, including India.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has emphasized the compliance of Indian businesses with existing sanctions, focusing on humanitarian trade, particularly in food and pharmaceuticals. Still, clarity on the new US policy is in high demand among exporters.

India's economic ties with Iran are robust, featuring prominent exports such as rice and tea. However, US-imposed tariffs add a layer of complexity. In 2024-25, India's exports to Iran increased marginally by 1.55% to USD 1.24 billion, while imports shrank by 29.32% to USD 441.83 million.