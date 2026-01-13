ChrysCapital Gains CCI Nod for Nash Industries Stake Acquisition
The Competition Commission of India has approved ChrysCapital's acquisition of a stake in Nash Industries. Through ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments, the firm will invest in Nash, which specializes in box build solutions and metal stamping for various industries.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire a stake in Nash Industries. The private equity firm, headquartered in Mumbai, will carry out the acquisition through three affiliates—ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments Ltd.
Nash Industries, based in Bengaluru, is known for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supplying electronic components for sectors such as electrical and power protection, data centers, defense and aerospace, IT and AI hardware, healthcare, and gaming industries.
This acquisition is part of ChrysCapital's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio. The CCI's approval is mandatory for deals surpassing specific thresholds, ensuring fair competition in the marketplace and monitoring against unfair business practices.
