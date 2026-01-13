Left Menu

ChrysCapital Gains CCI Nod for Nash Industries Stake Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India has approved ChrysCapital's acquisition of a stake in Nash Industries. Through ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments, the firm will invest in Nash, which specializes in box build solutions and metal stamping for various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:49 IST
ChrysCapital Gains CCI Nod for Nash Industries Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire a stake in Nash Industries. The private equity firm, headquartered in Mumbai, will carry out the acquisition through three affiliates—ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners, and Blue Wave Investments Ltd.

Nash Industries, based in Bengaluru, is known for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supplying electronic components for sectors such as electrical and power protection, data centers, defense and aerospace, IT and AI hardware, healthcare, and gaming industries.

This acquisition is part of ChrysCapital's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio. The CCI's approval is mandatory for deals surpassing specific thresholds, ensuring fair competition in the marketplace and monitoring against unfair business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G-RAM-G Mission Rooted in Evidence, Transparency and Rural Realities: Dr Jitendra Singh

G-RAM-G Mission Rooted in Evidence, Transparency and Rural Realities: Dr Jit...

 India
2
Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

 Global
3
Economic Growth: The True Catalyst for Financial Inclusion

Economic Growth: The True Catalyst for Financial Inclusion

 India
4
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026