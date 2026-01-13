Gig Workers Welcome Rollback of 10-Minute Delivery Push

The Gig Workers Association has lauded quick commerce platforms for retracting the aggressive 10-minute delivery promise, emphasizing the relentless strain it placed on delivery personnel. This decision highlights significant concerns regarding the safety and working conditions of those employed in the gig economy.

In their statement, the association emphasized that such delivery models necessitated workers to take undue risks to meet tight deadlines, compounded by the pressures of app-driven incentives and order ratings. An illustrative instance was cited where a worker was paid a meager Rs 19.30 for two deliveries simultaneously, underscoring additional workloads for insufficient compensation.

The association has called for the establishment of a permanent dialogue mechanism involving workers, platforms, and governmental bodies to proactively address and resolve worker grievances, while the central government's intervention has been appreciated, with Blinkit removing its 10-minute delivery claim for a more feasible target.

