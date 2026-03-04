Controversy Sparks Over West Bengal Minister's Remarks at College Event

A heated political debate erupted Wednesday involving BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal Minister Manas Bhuniya. Majumdar alleged that Bhuniya made inappropriate remarks towards faculty and students at a college event in Paschim Medinipur.

Majumdar, also the Union Minister of State for Education, took to social media to share a video purportedly showing Bhuniya admonishing attendees at a freshers' event. The minister allegedly criticized the college's standards publicly, upsetting many. Verification of the video's authenticity remains pending.

Majumdar condemned Bhuniya's actions as detrimental to the state's education system, a sentiment echoed by critics of the ruling Trinamool Congress. A college faculty member, however, defended Bhuniya, calling his approach well-meaning and constructive.