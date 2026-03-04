Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over West Bengal Minister's Remarks at College Event

A political dispute arose after BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal minister Manas Bhuniya of making inappropriate comments at a college event. Bhuniya allegedly criticized professors and students, causing outrage. The remarks were condemned by Majumdar, who slammed the state's education system under the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:01 IST
Controversy Sparks Over West Bengal Minister's Remarks at College Event
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

A heated political debate erupted Wednesday involving BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal Minister Manas Bhuniya. Majumdar alleged that Bhuniya made inappropriate remarks towards faculty and students at a college event in Paschim Medinipur.

Majumdar, also the Union Minister of State for Education, took to social media to share a video purportedly showing Bhuniya admonishing attendees at a freshers' event. The minister allegedly criticized the college's standards publicly, upsetting many. Verification of the video's authenticity remains pending.

Majumdar condemned Bhuniya's actions as detrimental to the state's education system, a sentiment echoed by critics of the ruling Trinamool Congress. A college faculty member, however, defended Bhuniya, calling his approach well-meaning and constructive.

TRENDING

1
Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

 Global
2
US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

 Pakistan
3
Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
4
Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026