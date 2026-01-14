Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Crash Derails Thai Train
A deadly accident in Thailand saw a train derailed after a construction crane fell on it, killing at least 12 and injuring 30. The incident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The crane was linked to a high-speed rail project, and a fire ensued, now extinguished.
A tragic accident unfolded in Thailand on Wednesday as a train traveling from Bangkok to the northeast was derailed by a crane collapse, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and over 30 injuries, according to police reports.
The derailment occurred in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, situated 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. The ill-fated train was en route to Ubon Ratchathani province when a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed, striking the train and leading to a brief fire.
Authorities have since extinguished the fire, and rescue efforts are currently underway as emergency services respond to the devastating scene.