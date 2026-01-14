Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Crash Derails Thai Train

A tragic accident unfolded in Thailand on Wednesday as a train traveling from Bangkok to the northeast was derailed by a crane collapse, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and over 30 injuries, according to police reports.

The derailment occurred in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, situated 230 kilometers northeast of Bangkok. The ill-fated train was en route to Ubon Ratchathani province when a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed, striking the train and leading to a brief fire.

Authorities have since extinguished the fire, and rescue efforts are currently underway as emergency services respond to the devastating scene.