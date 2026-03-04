Left Menu

Iran Crisis Stirs Economic Jitters in Europe

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing voiced concerns on Wednesday regarding the ongoing crisis in Iran, highlighting fears of prolonged increased volatility and its economic impact on Germany and Europe. He stressed the potential macroeconomic repercussions if the conflict continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST
Iran Crisis Stirs Economic Jitters in Europe
  • Country:
  • Germany

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing expressed concerns on Wednesday about the ongoing conflict in Iran, stating that it is heightening fears of sustained volatility in the region.

Speaking at a Frankfurt conference, Sewing warned that the longer the conflict persists, the greater the economic and macroeconomic implications for Germany and Europe.

He emphasized the potential for significant economic repercussions, urging businesses to brace for potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

 Global
2
Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

 India
3
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
4
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026