Iran Crisis Stirs Economic Jitters in Europe
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing voiced concerns on Wednesday regarding the ongoing crisis in Iran, highlighting fears of prolonged increased volatility and its economic impact on Germany and Europe. He stressed the potential macroeconomic repercussions if the conflict continues.
Updated: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing expressed concerns on Wednesday about the ongoing conflict in Iran, stating that it is heightening fears of sustained volatility in the region.
Speaking at a Frankfurt conference, Sewing warned that the longer the conflict persists, the greater the economic and macroeconomic implications for Germany and Europe.
He emphasized the potential for significant economic repercussions, urging businesses to brace for potential disruptions.
