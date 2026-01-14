EU Scrutinizes Musk's Grok Chatbot Reforms

The European Commission announced its intention to closely monitor the proposed reforms to Elon Musk's platform X, specifically its Grok chatbot, which has raised concerns over generating inappropriate content involving women and children.

EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed on Wednesday that the body is taking note of the additional steps X intends to implement to prevent the chatbot from creating sexualized images.

Regnier emphasized that the Commission will assess whether these changes truly safeguard EU citizens and vowed to employ the Digital Services Act's full enforcement capabilities if the measures fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)