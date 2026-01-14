Left Menu

EU Scrutinizes Musk's Grok Chatbot Reforms

The European Commission is closely examining changes Elon Musk's platform X plans for its Grok chatbot. These alterations aim to prevent the creation of sexualized images of women and children. If ineffective, the Commission may enforce measures under the Digital Services Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:04 IST
EU Scrutinizes Musk's Grok Chatbot Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Commission announced its intention to closely monitor the proposed reforms to Elon Musk's platform X, specifically its Grok chatbot, which has raised concerns over generating inappropriate content involving women and children.

EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed on Wednesday that the body is taking note of the additional steps X intends to implement to prevent the chatbot from creating sexualized images.

Regnier emphasized that the Commission will assess whether these changes truly safeguard EU citizens and vowed to employ the Digital Services Act's full enforcement capabilities if the measures fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Leaders Rally Against US Greenland Acquisition Proposal

EU Leaders Rally Against US Greenland Acquisition Proposal

 Belgium
2
Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Region

Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Regi...

 India
3
Global Alliance: Lula and Putin's Pledge for Venezuela's Sovereignty

Global Alliance: Lula and Putin's Pledge for Venezuela's Sovereignty

 Russian Federation
4
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026