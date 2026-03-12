Iran's Strategic Deployment: Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has strategically deployed mines in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to reliable sources, a situation likely to hinder the reopening of this vital maritime route for oil and LNG shipments.

The recent U.S. and Israel military conflict has suspended exports through this chokepoint, exacerbating energy price volatility worldwide, with predictions that oil could rise to $200 a barrel.

Amidst military actions, transparency is limited, though U.S. efforts to neutralize threats continue, escalating international concerns over geopolitical stability and energy security.

