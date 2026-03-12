Iran's Strategic Deployment: Mines in the Strait of Hormuz
Iran has deployed mines in the Strait of Hormuz, complicating its reopening for oil and LNG shipping. The U.S. and Israel's recent conflict has heightened tensions, with Iran threatening to disrupt global oil flow. Increased energy prices are imminent, impacting geopolitics and escalating military responses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:46 IST
Iran has strategically deployed mines in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to reliable sources, a situation likely to hinder the reopening of this vital maritime route for oil and LNG shipments.
The recent U.S. and Israel military conflict has suspended exports through this chokepoint, exacerbating energy price volatility worldwide, with predictions that oil could rise to $200 a barrel.
Amidst military actions, transparency is limited, though U.S. efforts to neutralize threats continue, escalating international concerns over geopolitical stability and energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle East in Flames: Iran's Fiery Clash Sparks Global Energy Chaos
Global Energy Turmoil: Oil & Gas Disruptions Amid U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict
Gujarat Initiates LNG Supply Safeguard Amidst Global Turmoil
US Military Warns Civilians in Iran's Naval Zones
Shell Declares Force Majeure Amidst LNG Supply Halt from Qatar