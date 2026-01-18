Left Menu

German Industry Furious Over Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat

German industry leaders and associations have expressed anger over President Trump's planned tariffs on Denmark for not selling Greenland to the U.S. This move threatens to destabilize the European economy and provoke retaliatory measures from the EU, potentially derailing recent trade agreements with the U.S.

German industry has reacted angrily to President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Denmark over Greenland, seeing it as an economic pressure tactic.

Leaders from Germany's automotive and engineering sectors warn of severe economic implications if Europe yields to Trump's demands, advocating for a firm EU response.

Potential tariffs threaten recent U.S.-EU trade deals, with Germany's export-dependent economy particularly vulnerable, prompting calls for Europe to stand united.

