Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue 2026: A New Era of Geopolitical Collaboration and Optimism

The Raisina Dialogue 2026 commenced with a focus on global cooperation, identity assertion, and technological advancement. President Alexander Stubb emphasized the complementarities between India and Finland, advocating for an inclusive global order. Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's role in leveraging AI for societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:49 IST
Raisina Dialogue 2026: A New Era of Geopolitical Collaboration and Optimism
PM Modi with Finland PM Alexander Stubb at the Raisina Dialogue (Photo/Raisina Dialogue). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eleventh edition of India's prominent geopolitical conference, the Raisina Dialogue, commenced last evening, featuring inaugural speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Samir Saran, ORF President, underscored the enduring mission of the Dialogue to analyze current global dynamics to influence the future positively.

The event's 2026 theme, 'Samskara,' reflects a world of national identity and technological advancement. ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi suggested forming new alliances and exploring innovative governance models to tackle age-old conflicts now transformed by modern technology.

In his keynote speech, President Stubb highlighted synergies between Finland's happiness and India's optimism, advocating for a revised UN Security Council structure acknowledging current global realities. He emphasized India's crucial role in promoting meaningful Artificial Intelligence initiatives and supported India's aspiration for a permanent Security Council seat.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar lauded the Raisina Dialogue's inclusive and vibrant nature. The event featured key global figures, including notable representatives from the USA, NATO, and India, with discussions streamed across multiple platforms. The conference, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and India's Ministry of External Affairs, continues to influence global policy discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
2
APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

 Global
3
Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and standards of agri products, says Prime Minister Modi.

Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and st...

 Global
4
We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus on exports, says prime minister.

We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026