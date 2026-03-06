Raisina Dialogue 2026: A New Era of Geopolitical Collaboration and Optimism

The eleventh edition of India's prominent geopolitical conference, the Raisina Dialogue, commenced last evening, featuring inaugural speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Samir Saran, ORF President, underscored the enduring mission of the Dialogue to analyze current global dynamics to influence the future positively.

The event's 2026 theme, 'Samskara,' reflects a world of national identity and technological advancement. ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi suggested forming new alliances and exploring innovative governance models to tackle age-old conflicts now transformed by modern technology.

In his keynote speech, President Stubb highlighted synergies between Finland's happiness and India's optimism, advocating for a revised UN Security Council structure acknowledging current global realities. He emphasized India's crucial role in promoting meaningful Artificial Intelligence initiatives and supported India's aspiration for a permanent Security Council seat.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar lauded the Raisina Dialogue's inclusive and vibrant nature. The event featured key global figures, including notable representatives from the USA, NATO, and India, with discussions streamed across multiple platforms. The conference, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and India's Ministry of External Affairs, continues to influence global policy discourse.

