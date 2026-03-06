Tensions Escalate as Protests Erupt Across India Over Khamenei's Death
Security forces in Srinagar remain vigilant as Shia protests rise following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in airstrikes. Demonstrations spread across India, expressing grief and outrage against the US and Israel. India conveys condolences to Iran amid escalating West Asian tensions, with multiple retaliatory strikes in the region.
- Country:
- India
Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk are on alert following Shia protests against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in US-Israel airstrikes, sparking widespread demonstrations across India expressing grief and condemnation.
Wednesday witnessed a peaceful protest by the Shia community in Srinagar, mourning Khamenei's death, while earlier demonstrations in Bandipore and Ramban saw slogans and effigy burnings against the US. Protesters in Bandipore carried portraits of Khamenei, voicing their discontent.
Amid the escalating regional turmoil, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met with the Iranian Ambassador to convey condolences. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi mourned the late leader with its flag at half-mast, as Iran continues its retaliatory strikes across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Calls for Prayers Amid West Asia Tensions
Swasika Returns from UAE Amid West Asia Tensions: 'Situation Normal'
Telangana Man Injured in Abu Dhabi Amid West Asia Tensions
West Asia Tensions and Economic Ripples: A Closer Look
AAI Denies Claims on Fuel Stock Queries Amid West Asia Tensions