Tensions Escalate as Protests Erupt Across India Over Khamenei's Death

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk are on alert following Shia protests against the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in US-Israel airstrikes, sparking widespread demonstrations across India expressing grief and condemnation.

Wednesday witnessed a peaceful protest by the Shia community in Srinagar, mourning Khamenei's death, while earlier demonstrations in Bandipore and Ramban saw slogans and effigy burnings against the US. Protesters in Bandipore carried portraits of Khamenei, voicing their discontent.

Amid the escalating regional turmoil, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met with the Iranian Ambassador to convey condolences. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi mourned the late leader with its flag at half-mast, as Iran continues its retaliatory strikes across the region.

