Unveiling the Path to $175 Billion Tariff Refunds

A closed-door meeting is set to determine the refund process for $175 billion in unconstitutional tariffs. The U.S. Court of International Trade is working to devise a plan involving the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and importers. Judge Eaton is pushing for a streamlined system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pivotal closed-door meeting is scheduled to explore the refunding process of up to $175 billion in illegally imposed tariffs, according to a court official. The U.S. Court of International Trade is working behind the scenes alongside government attorneys to strategize a streamlined repayment method.

The tariffs, initially imposed by former President Donald Trump, were recently deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, triggering an unprecedented refund effort. Judge Richard Eaton, who is leading the case, is determined to forge a process that avoids court intervention, allowing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to directly handle the refunds.

Friday's contract, described as a "settlement conference," involves Eaton pushing for a framework to assist hundreds of thousands of importers affected by the ruling. This move arises from a singular case championed by Atmus Filtration Inc., which aims to address the challenge of unwinding the large-scale tariff payments efficiently.

