Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana as Governors Reshuffle Unfolds

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Haryana's Assembly, has voiced robust confidence in his party's chances in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters, Hooda stated that Congress is poised to win one of the contested seats in the state, declaring, "One seat is ours, we will win. One seat will go to the BJP, one seat will come to Congress."

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkalm expressed certainty in their candidate for the Rajya Sabha, Karamvir, stating, "We have complete faith in him. We are confident that the Rajya Sabha seat will come in favor of the Congress." Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Haryana, Sanjay Bhatia, appreciated his party's leadership for the opportunity to represent Haryana's issues in the central legislative body, having served the state since 1987.

In a concomitant development, President Droupadi Murmu initiated a significant administrative reshuffle across gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial positions nationwide, preceding the Rajya Sabha electoral process. The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced R N Ravi's appointment as Governor of West Bengal following C V Ananda Bose's resignation. Additionally, Vinai Kumar Saxena transitions from Delhi to Ladakh as Lieutenant Governor, while ex-diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu steps in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. These appointments are contingent upon the appointees assuming their respective offices as per the official communique by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)