Governor's Walkout Sparks Political Tension in Tamil Nadu Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exited the state assembly without presenting his traditional inaugural address, citing alleged inaccuracies in the speech prepared by the DMK government. His abrupt departure marks his fourth consecutive instance of such walkouts since he took office in 2021.

This unprecedented action drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who accused the governor of violating rules and traditions and thereby insulting the assembly's dignity. Stalin further revealed plans to push for a constitutional amendment to scrap the requirement for a governor's address, a practice viewed as antiquated by the ruling party.

The political standoff has heightened tensions, with the ruling party and its allies voicing disapproval as the assembly seeks to uphold their prepared text as the official record. The controversy underscores long-standing frictions between the state government and the governor, challenging the role and relevance of such practices in modern governance.

