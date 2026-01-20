Left Menu

BMTC Cracks Down on UPI Ticket Scam

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended three conductors for misusing the UPI ticketing system to redirect fare payments into their bank accounts. This misconduct was discovered during routine inspections. The BMTC plans to implement a new dynamic QR-based UPI payment system to enhance transparency and revenue protection.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) suspended three conductors following allegations that they redirected fare payments via their personal UPI scanners. This misconduct was uncovered during inspections last December.

Reportedly, conductors Suresh, Manchegowda, and Ashwak Khan used unofficial UPI scanners, contrary to BMTC guidelines. This diversion resulted in Suresh misattributing Rs 47,257, Manchegowda Rs 54,358, and Ashwak Rs 3,206.

In response, BMTC emphasizes strict monitoring and will soon implement a Dynamic QR-based UPI system to bolster transparency and revenue protection. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for strict actions in similar future scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

