Rising Naval Drone Threat in Gulf: Impact on Oil Shipments

Amid escalating tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, naval drones have emerged as a new threat in the Gulf region, targeting oil tankers in key shipping lanes. These explosive-laden unmanned vessels have already been used in at least two documented attacks on crude oil tankers, creating a dangerous scenario for maritime security.

The initial incident occurred on March 1, when a sea-based drone struck the MKD VYOM near Oman, resulting in an explosion and a fatality. A subsequent attack targeted the Sonangol Namibe while it was anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port. Footage of this attack showcased a drone—resembling a speedboat—hitting the ship and triggering an explosion.

The implications of these drone attacks are profound, with Iran suspected to be behind these incidents. According to maritime experts, Iran has demonstrated its naval drone capabilities in the past, and the timing coincides with Tehran's threats to disrupt oil shipments via the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

