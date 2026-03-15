Vijay's CBI Questioning in Karur Stampede Investigation
The CBI has interrogated actor and TVK chief Vijay regarding the Karur stampede for the third time. Despite requests, the questioning was held at CBI headquarters. The probe follows a Supreme Court directive after a deadly 2025 rally incident in Tamil Nadu, highlighting citizens' fundamental rights.
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its probe into the Karur stampede by questioning actor and TVK chief Vijay at its headquarters on Sunday. This marked the third session of questioning for Vijay concerning the tragic incident.
The Karur stampede, which unfolded during a rally in Tamil Nadu in September 2025, resulted in 41 fatalities and more than 60 injuries. Vijay had previously been summoned by the CBI but requested that the session occur in Tamil Nadu due to political commitments ahead of the assembly elections. However, the CBI maintained the location at its headquarters.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team, emphasizing the need for an impartial and independent inquiry. Further, the Court appointed a supervisory committee led by former judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the CBI's proceedings. The case has profound implications for citizens' fundamental rights, as stated by the Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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