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Shubham Housing Boost: USD 96 Million Investment Fuels Expansion

Shubham Housing Development Finance has raised USD 96 million from LeapFrog Investments and Creador. The investment will support further growth, allowing Shubham to expand its footprint across India, addressing the demand for affordable housing finance among the emerging middle class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shubham Housing Development Finance has secured a substantial investment of USD 96 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 870 crore, from its existing investor LeapFrog Investments and other contributors like Creador.

This strategic transaction highlights confidence in Shubham's future growth, assembling a robust shareholder base with global impact investors and leading regional private equity firms. The influx of funds also provides an exit option for early investors.

With a booming demand for affordable housing finance, Shubham's assets under management have surged to around Rs 7,500 crore as of December 2025. Operating 200 branches in 12 states, the company continues its expansion, focusing on serving India's emerging middle class by bridging the gap in access to formal housing finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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